Vos should update voters on probe -- David Schendlinger
A note to Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett:
I was a Wisconsin resident for the first 67 years of my life. I lived through Democratic and Republican administrations, each with their own l…
Most of the reasons for not wearing a mask are really excuses. It's especially egregious when people say that government should educate, not m…
I am confused. I have been listening to Democrats and folks on the left as well as folks on the right that you must get your COVID-19 vaccine.…
I wish the powers that be the best of luck in their upcoming efforts to check their customers and attendees for proof of vaccination. But the …
The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill should have been an easy one, even for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. In baseball terminology, …
The followers of former President Donald Trump have openly become supportive of policies that are antithetical to the message of Jesus Christ.
Some letter writers have claimed a constitutional right to refuse a COVID-19 vaccination. They are incorrect.
This question is for the alt-right and Republicans in general: Your party mantra is anti-abortion or pro-life. So if you are pro-life, how can…
If the vaunted State Street pedestrian mall were to become a reality (thankfully it is unlikely, in my opinion) how exactly would those with m…