Vos should update voters on probe -- David Schendlinger
Vos should update voters on probe -- David Schendlinger

If Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is going to update Donald Trump on his investigation into the 2020 election, I expect him to update me at the same time. It is my vote that is being investigated and my money that is paying for the process.

David Schendlinger, Middleton 

