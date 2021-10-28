Vos should pay if his challenge fails -- Nancy Bruins

I really don’t know how this could be accomplished, but I think it should be accomplished. Accountability is important.
Since our two main political parties act more like competing teams rather than elected officials legislating for the common good and common goals, perhaps they should abide by “team rules.”
In football, if one team throws the penalty flag to contest a previous play, they lose a timeout if their challenge is found to be without merit.
Let’s apply that principle to this challenge that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is leveling against the state elections apparatus. If Vos’ challenge is found to be baseless, and nothing is wrong with the Wisconsin 2020 election results, his “team” (the Wisconsin Republican Party) gets to pay for the faulty challenge. Better yet, the party might decide that Vos gets to pay for his lack of common sense.
How unfair to make the crowd pay for the bad behavior of one team.
Nancy Bruins, Black Earth