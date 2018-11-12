I was disappointed last week to hear the public statements from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, about scaling back the power of the office of governor now that Scott Walker has lost this position.
This outright partisan nonsense has gone on long enough. Our state showed on Tuesday that we want change along with bipartisan efforts and compromise. With Speaker Vos’ statement, he has shown Wisconsin that he doesn’t care about listening to the majority of the citizens of Wisconsin.
It is disgraceful, undignified and incredibly disappointing.
This is a form of disenfranchisement. Speaker Vos is devaluing the votes of his fellow Wisconsinites and manipulating the democratic process for his own personal gain. The people have spoken, and the majority of Wisconsin’s voters want a change in our leadership. Wisconsin deserves better than Speaker Vos’ petty power grab.
I call on Vos to join with Gov-elect Tony Evers and seek bipartisan efforts to benefit our great state, rather than continue this petty divisiveness.
Michelle Dunphy, Madison