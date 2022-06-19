 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vos puts Trump before taxpayers -- Tim Wagner

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

So Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, started an election audit about the 2020 election. When Vos was talking about ending the probe, former President Donald Trump, -- a private citizen -- told him not to stop it.

This private citizen does not live in Wisconsin. This private citizen does not pay personal income taxes in Wisconsin. This private citizen cannot vote in Wisconsin, yet he told Vos to keep up the audit at the taxpayers' expense.

If Hillary Clinton had asked Vos to investigate the 2016 presidential election, would Vos have complied? I doubt it.

When are the taxpayers in this state going to demand that this audit end now? Vos is proving that appeasing a former president is more important to him than the real taxpayers in this state

Tim Wagner, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics