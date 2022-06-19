Vos puts Trump before taxpayers -- Tim Wagner

So Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, started an election audit about the 2020 election. When Vos was talking about ending the probe, former President Donald Trump, -- a private citizen -- told him not to stop it.

This private citizen does not live in Wisconsin. This private citizen does not pay personal income taxes in Wisconsin. This private citizen cannot vote in Wisconsin, yet he told Vos to keep up the audit at the taxpayers' expense.

If Hillary Clinton had asked Vos to investigate the 2016 presidential election, would Vos have complied? I doubt it.

When are the taxpayers in this state going to demand that this audit end now? Vos is proving that appeasing a former president is more important to him than the real taxpayers in this state

Tim Wagner, Madison