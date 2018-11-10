Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ hypocritical idea to curtail the governor’s powers during a lame-duck session shows to the need for Wisconsin to adopt a nonpartisan process (much like Iowa’s) to create future district voting maps.
Our current map is so gerrymandered that any race that is not statewide is non-competitive to the point of being outlandish. Only a politician with no fear of ever being voted out of office would even consider the unimaginable and despicable idea of limiting a new governor’s powers a day after the election. Vos, R-Rochester, clearly believes he cannot lose. Under the current map he is probably correct.
It is time politicians get back working together for all the people of Wisconsin. Our gerrymandered voting maps are a road block to this very concept. Tony Evers is Wisconsin’s governor-elect because he won the election. He should be given the chance to follow through on his promise to reach across the aisle to seek common ground with Republicans.
It is time to make local elections in Wisconsin competitive once again.
John Mutschler, Dodgeville