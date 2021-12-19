Vos owes taxpayers a refund for circus -- William H. Tishler

One no longer needs to travel to Baraboo to see a comical three-ring circus. An equivalent show is taking place in Madison, led by ringmaster Robin Vos and his Republican colleagues. Featured in this sensational comedy is his appointed clown, Michael Gabelman. Assembly Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, probably has more similar acts up his sleeve, and who knows how ridiculous they might be.
Taxpayers are paying a $676,000 admission fee for this event. For me, I would like a refund because I certainly am not getting anything worthwhile out of this unfortunate performance.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg