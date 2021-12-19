 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Vos owes taxpayers a refund for circus -- William H. Tishler
0 comments

Vos owes taxpayers a refund for circus -- William H. Tishler

  • 0

One no longer needs to travel to Baraboo to see a comical three-ring circus. An equivalent show is taking place in Madison, led by ringmaster Robin Vos and his Republican colleagues. Featured in this sensational comedy is his appointed clown, Michael Gabelman. Assembly Speaker Vos, R-Rochester, probably has more similar acts up his sleeve, and who knows how ridiculous they might be.

Taxpayers are paying a $676,000 admission fee for this event. For me, I would like a refund because I certainly am not getting anything worthwhile out of this unfortunate performance.

William H. Tishler, Fitchburg

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics