I read Thursday morning's paper and realized how unlikely it is that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has ever participated in any sport. Did he ever wear a baseball glove or dribble a basketball, or even play tag?
The idea of changing the rules to limit the authority of the governor during a lame-duck session of his Legislature because the other team won, strikes me as really poor sportsmanship. It's the attitude of a spoiled child.
My impulse is to send him a hanky to deal with his whimpering.
Kenneth Nordlund, Madison