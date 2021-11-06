Vos needs to go, Wolfe should stay -- Bob Vetter

The Wisconsin State Journal recently reported that several state Republican legislators, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have called for the resignation of Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator. The GOP’s righteous indignation stems from an allegation that eight residents at a Racine County nursing home may have been helped to vote absentee in the 2020 presidential election.
Normally Wisconsinites in senior facilities are helped by special voting deputies. But during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic that was impossible. Because these seniors chose to avoid long in-person voting lines and the risk of COVID exposure, they had to vote absentee. Now the GOP is crying foul and parroting their party line that they simply want to ensure “free and fare elections.”
If the GOP’s intent was truly “free and fare elections,” elected Republicans would join Democrats, independents and the very few responsible Republicans who are investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. We deserve to know the truth about who was involved in the planning, funding and execution of one of America’s darkest days, and the true threat to "free and fare elections."
What Wisconsinites don’t need is Vos calling for the resignation of voting officials, or wasting hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on partisan voting investigations. Come to think of it, what Wisconsinites don’t need is Speaker Vos.