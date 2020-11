Vos needs to get serious about virus -- Richard Daniels

In his column in last Sunday's newspaper, "Please help stop the spread of COVID-19," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, voiced sound advice about being safe and keeping others safe during this pandemic: Wear a mask, watch your social distance and wash your hands.

But given his leadership position in the state, and how the pandemic is raging, his column appears lame at best. Too many people in the state and across the country are not taking this pandemic seriously because Republicans at every level are not taking it seriously.

Speaker Vos should be producing a plan for managing this pandemic in Wisconsin, not just an opinion column. That is now his job. We only heard from Speaker Vos during this pandemic when he had criticism of the governor's plan.

Because Speaker Vos and the Republicans have tied the governor's hands behind his back, they need to get to work and do the people's business or look for other jobs.

Richard Daniels, Madison