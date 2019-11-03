Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, recently criticized a climate change task force created by Gov. Tony Evers. Vos said, “I don’t know if climate change is real. I think it probably is. I have no idea why it is occurring nor do most people on the planet.”
Speaker Vos went on to say that it is unrealistic to think we can solve climate change with wind turbines and solar cells “because we need power at night” and current battery technology is inadequate.
Many Republicans, such as Vos, are increasingly inconsistent in their reasoning around climate change. On one hand, he justifies inaction due to a supposed lack of scientific consensus about the causes of the issue. He then changes course and suggests that the barrier is a technological one related to the feasibility of renewable energy solutions.
Speaker Vos is talking out of both sides of his mouth because the tide of public opinion about climate change is turning: 69% of Americans now believe in it. This problem is no longer just an abstract future threat, but something that affects us all, here and now.
Let’s challenge leaders such as Speaker Vos to take responsibility for bipartisan solutions to the problem of climate change.
Will Busse, Fitchburg