Even Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, should have been able to hit the pitch right over the plate from Gov. Tony Evers.

Instead, as Vos so often seems to do when receiving a proposal from Evers, he swung and missed badly.

Vos gave an immediate "no thanks" to Evers' $290 million plan to help the Milwaukee Brewers with some much-needed improvements and updates to the 22-year-old American Family field.

Vos, still with no plan of his own, expressed concern about the use of that amount of taxpayer money to help the Brewers, even though it would only be a small portion of the state's current $7 billion budget surplus.

If only Vos would have been that concerned during the past several years with the $2 million and counting of state tax dollars he authorized for Michael Gableman's sham "investigation" of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

As Evers begins his second term, it's time for Vos to play ball and not keep swinging and missing every time Evers tries to do something.

Brewers fans can only wonder if it would have made any difference if Brewers shortstop and fan favorite Willy Adames had made the request.

John Finkler, Middleton

