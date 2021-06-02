Vos keeps wasting taxpayers' dollars -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

He's not interested in serving the entire state of Wisconsin. But he will give some taxpayer money to a few retired police officers -- who just happen to be friendly to the Republican Party -- to look into allegations of voter fraud. It doesn't seem to matter to him that many investigations into alleged voter fraud have already occurred. Many court cases have played out, and lots of lawyers have made lots of taxpayer dollars looking for fraud. That no fraud has been found hasn't been important to him.