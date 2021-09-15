Vos keeps wasting taxpayer dollars -- Gary Tribbey

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Republican-led Legislature are poor stewards of taxpayer money.
Wasting our money over the trumped up charges of voter fraud is unethical. Putting former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman in charge of the investigation guarantees a biased political report. Gableman has traveled to witness the Arizona audit circus and MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell’s pathetic failed election fraud symposium. It’s comparable to having the fox lead the investigation into who raided the chicken coop.
If Vos and Republicans want to pledge allegiance, kneel and kiss the ring of Donald Trump, fine. But they should use their personal money or Republican funds to do it. Using taxpayer money to push the false narrative of massive voter fraud is paramount to misappropriation of funds. Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties have proven the election was legitimate and President Joe Biden won.
I believe impeachment or a class-action lawsuit is in order.
Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie