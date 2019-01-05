That was quite an article on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on the front page of the Dec. 23 newspaper.

Robin Vos moves to check Tony Evers in new era of divided government The Assembly Speaker is ready to take on added responsibility on the budget and communicating the GOP message as Democrats take over the executive branch.

Speaker Vos seems like a man who thinks he can be governor of our beautiful state someday. I hope everyone went on to read the timeline of Speaker Vos at the bottom of the article. Not much to be proud of there. It read like a man who has taken our state that was always known for its transparency and clean politics down the rat hole.

The end justifies the means these days.

Pat Erickson, Blanchardville