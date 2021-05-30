 Skip to main content
Vos investigation perpetuates big lie -- Peggy LeMahieu
Vos investigation perpetuates big lie -- Peggy LeMahieu

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the Assembly committee investigating voter fraud are chasing ghosts -- “thousands of complaints” that appear to be less than 30 -- and trying to assist the "big lie" of the former president and the treasonous GOP.

Citizens should call Vos’ office inquiring who is paying for this witch hunt, which is most likely the tax payers. One should also ask Vos what qualifies the retired police officers to investigate? Not all police are capable nor qualified to do so. How familiar are they with voter laws and the process, and how can it be determined they will be unbiased?

This smells of a "fake" outcome to reinforce the GOP's big lie.

Peggy LeMahieu, Franklin

