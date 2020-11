Vos' investigation is waste of time -- Libbey Meister

I take great umbrage with the recent directive from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to look into voter fraud in the recent presidential election in Wisconsin.

As a 12-year veteran Wisconsin poll worker, I assure you there is great care, consideration, meticulous oversight by committed citizens and neighbors. The suggestion that people of good will and intention would maliciously subvert the vote of neighbors and friends is despicable. That he entertains the suggestion and uses valuable state resources to validate this goose chase to ingratiate himself to a president clinging to office is telling.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic -- and this is how he choses to use his time and influence?

Wisconsin has been repeatedly subverted by those who look to manipulate systems to ensure their ever growing, illegitimate hold on power. Speaker Vos sits by without complaint. It is insulting and embarrassing that Speaker Vos bows to the power hungry machine working to denigrate every institution this country is built upon. Stop this ridiculous waste of taxpayer time and money. Direct it to finding ways to support Wisconsin citizens suffering from COVID. Start by wearing a mask and endorsing a mask mandate in public.

Libbey Meister, Madison