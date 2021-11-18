Vos helped create commission he hates -- Paul Mickey

The interview with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on last week's "Capitol City Sunday" television show was little more than an exercise in doublethink. You'd think he was living in a parallel universe.
Vos spent a large part of the interview criticizing the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which was created by former Gov. Scott Walker while Vos served as Assembly speaker. Walker and company did away with the former Government Accountability Board, which was seen as one of the best overseers of elections and government misconduct in the country.
The change in agencies was the beginning of the Republican-run Legislature's power grab to put them in charge of any corruption investigations and give them further control into election administration. They still don't have total control though. And after his photo op with Donald Trump, Vos is now railing against a commission created by and under his party.
Vos is currently wasting, or funneling to his cohorts, three-quarters of a million dollars in taxpayer money to investigate his false fraud claims. The sad thing is that there is little pushback from the moderators of TV shows and a failure to at least bring out the facts.
Paul Mickey, Madison