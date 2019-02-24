Thank you Leonard Pitts’ column on Feb. 18, "High-handed paternalism of white lawmakers galling," which called out Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for his self-serving plea for unity as he quashed the Wisconsin Black Caucus's desire to honor a fellow Wisconsinite he found too divisive.

While unity sounds nice, it obviously protects those in power from having to contend with dissension. Change never comes through unity, and Speaker Vos knows it. But the problem isn’t just "white people presuming to dictate the terms of black protest to make it more comfortable for them," as Pitts writes. It is also a transparent refusal to address the content of the protest by deflecting attention onto the form the protest takes. Efforts to relieve oppression can’t possibly succeed, and don't, without disrupting and frightening those in power.

Look how aggravated the people in power got with Jesus, after all. Hey, you can’t be upsetting people by knocking over tables in the temple. That's too divisive? Jesus' method was not the problem -- his message was.

Arden Mahlberg, Madison