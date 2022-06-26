Vos could refuse to win by cheating -- Larry Classen

Tuesday afternoon I was watching the proceedings of Congress’ Jan. 6 committee. One of the witnesses said something that was simple, honest and striking all at the same time.

The witness was Rusty Bowers, the Republican speaker of the lower house of the Arizona Legislature. The subject was efforts by lame duck President Donald Trump to change the results of the 2020 election by having legislatures in certain states, including Arizona (and Wisconsin), create “alternate” slates of electors who would defy the will of the voters in those states and cast their electoral votes for Trump.

Bowers explained that he could not and would not do such a thing. He added, “I do not want to be a winner by cheating.”

This may sound crazy, but what if Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, adopted that attitude in Wisconsin? Our grossly gerrymandered election maps would become fair. Voters would choose their representatives, rather than vice versa. Those on Wisconsin’s “alternate” list of electors could be prosecuted. And Vos' election investigator, Michael Gableman, and his clown caravan could be swept onto the ash pile of history.

Maybe that is crazy. Or maybe the heat is getting to me. But what if?

Larry Classen, Madison