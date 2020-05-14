Vos could practice being more civil -- Sandra Stanfield
If Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester was so concerned about civility in politics, he should practice what he preaches. He could start by calling out the president for his hostility towards the press, rude attacks on reporters at his press briefings, and his nasty and insulting Twitter tweets.

Then perhaps Speaker Vos could stop and smell the roses instead of dog poo in his mailbox.

Sandra Stanfield, Town of Vermont

