Vos continues to circumvent the law -- Phil Speth

The 2020 census isn't even completed yet, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is busy rigging voting maps.
Vos hired lawyers to defend his bogus maps. Judge Stephen Ehlke voided the contracts because preparing for lawsuits that haven't occurred is not a core power of the Legislature. Vos knew that. He was once again circumventing the law if not breaking it.
He also hired Republican operatives to investigate the alleged "voter fraud" in Wisconsin, and he sent lawmakers to Arizona for the same reason. It's a total waste of money and time.
I suggest Vos should pay for all his illegal tactics using the $150,000 to $350,000 his popcorn company greedily accepted from the Paycheck Protection Plan. That should be enough to pay his lawyers. But since the man is tainted, don't expect a miracle. Who made him God?
Phil Speth, Oregon