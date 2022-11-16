Vos appears ready to work with Evers -- Gary Cox

In the past, I have been very critical of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. His decision to waste over $1 million on Michael Gableman's investigation into nonexistent fraud during the 2020 election was particularly foolish. Vos did this after Donald Trump pressured him to change the results of the election.

Following the midterm elections, however, Vos was interviewed by Jay Weber on WISN radio in Milwaukee and sounded willing to work with the reelected Gov. Tony Evers for the good of the people of Wisconsin. Vos said he is open to allowing exceptions to the 1849 abortion ban in cases of rape and incest. He also said he wants to expand school choice and would consider Evers' desire to increase education funding.

When asked if he would be open to banning absentee voting, Vos said he is not interested in pursuing new voting restrictions and wants everyone who is eligible to vote to be able to do so legally.

Vos also called for Republicans to move on from Trump and the "toxicity" he has caused. I applaud Speaker Vos' apparent return to a willingness to compromise and work with the governor for the good of the citizens of the state.

There may even be indications that the rest of the country is willing to follow suit.

Gary Cox, Beaver Dam