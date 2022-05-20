Vos and Nass fear intelligent women -- Paula Dáil

I laughed out loud when reading the comments from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, criticizing Jennifer Mnookin’s selection as the next UW-Madison chancellor. He called her a “blatant partisan.” Vos apparently forgot that administering a university system is an apolitical endeavor.

Next, state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, offered a ridiculous response threating, to link Mnookin’s appointment to state funding for UW-Madison. This obscene attempt to bend the state’s system of higher education to Republican will wasn’t nearly as funny.

Clearly, both men view a supremely intelligent, articulate woman with a proven record of increasing campus diversity and surpassing fundraising goals as a threat. What a pity.

It appears Vos and Nass recognize Mnookin is much smarter than they are, and they fear her ability to outwit them. Her credentials prove she is not someone Vos and Nass can control, manipulate or coerce, which understandably they find very upsetting.

Mnookin’s proven leadership ability far outdistances the two legislators, as illustrated by Vos’ decision to spend three-quarters of a million Wisconsin taxpayer dollars investigating bogus 2020 election fraud.

A lot of very smart women are out there. Both of these men best put on their big boy pants and learn to work with them, because these clever, intelligent, talented women aren’t going away.

Paula Dáil, Spring Green