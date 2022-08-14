Vos and Gableman partnership fizzled -- John Finkler

The relationship of convenience between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has suddenly soured.

After his shockingly narrow 51%-49% primary victory, with a margin of barely 250 votes, a clearly angry Vos said: "Mike Gableman is an embarrassment to the state."

It didn't help that Gableman endorsed Vos' little known primary opponent, who then almost pulled off one of Wisconsin's greatest political upsets ever.

Just a year earlier, in July, 2021, Vos said Gableman was "well qualified" to conduct a sham investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.

Even Gableman's interactions with the MyPillow guy and the Cyber Ninjas weren't enough for Vos to put the brakes on the $1 million state taxpayer tab for Gableman.

Gableman only became an "embarrassment" after Vos came oh-so-close to not only losing his speakership, but his Assembly seat.

John Finkler, Middleton