Vos and Fitzgerald run to court for help -- Warren C. Krueger

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling on Gov. Tony Evers’ "safer at home" order, unless you are a conservative Republican, I don’t see a place for you in the state of Wisconsin.

I foresee that in the future, if powerless Gov. Evers does something, our “co-governors” (Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau), don’t like, they’ll run to the conservative-packed state Supreme Court to overturn his decision.

Why can’t we have the two sides meet in the middle -- compromise. After basically eliminating union rights in 2011 and now the power of the governor, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce has become the defacto executive branch of our state.

Say goodbye to our two-party system.

Warren C. Krueger, Jefferson