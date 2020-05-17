Vos and Fitzgerald have no pandemic plan -- Maxine Nehmer

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, indicated they want to create new administrative rules to manage the pandemic. These leaders brought the lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. They had no plan on what to do if the court struct down the governor's "safer at home" order.

This seems to be another political stunt to take away the power of the governor and his staff, without regard to the consequences to the people of Wisconsin. These lawmakers have acted without any regard to the health and welfare of our citizens.

Please remember their lack of planning and respect for the public when they come up for reelection.

Maxine Nehmer, Windsor