Vos and Fitz need a reality check -- Joseph Smith

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Wisconsin's two shining beacons of bipartisanship, have had their feathers ruffled because one of Gov. Tony Evers' staff members recorded a phone call between the three of them about reopening the state after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling. It was hardly a topic of a highly secretive nature.

Sen. Fitzgerald huffs that it's "one of the most brazen examples of unethical, unprofessional conduct" he's ever seen. It will "completely erode our ability to work together for the foreseeable future."

Speaker Vos chimes in that it's "shameful." Of course his borderline racist comments about some of his constituents was shameful, so he was right on that account.

Obviously Sen. Fitzgerald and Speaker Vos have short memories. Weeks after Evers' election, they and their Republican colleagues passed lame-duck rules neutering many powers of the governor and attorney general. They had zero intention of working with the Evers administration.

And secretive? Look back to 2011 when the Scott Walker gang rolled out the infamous Act 10, a plot they had been working on since Walker's election and that polarizes the state to this day. I don't recall them chatting up the public about their nuclear option.