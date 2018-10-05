I made a call Sept. 22 to the Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center in Madison, trying to find help for a poor suffering pelican who had a six-inch fishing lure caught in his eye and throat. This incident took place on the lake in Beaver Dam.
They gave me the name of a volunteer, John Kraak, who is an expert in this field. Also with him were: Kerri, Jason and Marissa Kowing, Carol Pope, three kayaks and a bass boat.
This group was absolutely amazing. They knew exactly how to handle this problem, and in no time they rescued the pelican and brought him into the center for care.
I want to sincerely thank John and his great group for their expert services, and for volunteering for the sake of many injured wild animals. John and his volunteers need to be recognized for their wonderful work.
I had made many phone calls to other organizations, and no one could come out to help me. Thank God for these awesome people. My heartfelt thanks to them.
Sandra Keck, Beaver Dam