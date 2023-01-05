 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Volunteers made holidays brighter -- Margaret McFarlane

The HELP (Help Excite Little People) Project was again a success this year.

Families filled out wish lists, and we fulfilled their wishes as best as we were able with the gently used toys and items for teens. On the day of the distribution we provided 49 families with Christmas gifts to give their children and teens. Thank you for making the holidays brighter for our Sauk Prairie families.

Special thanks to members and friends of First United Church of Christ for cleaning, repairing, and organizing items. Churches, schools and organizations that collected items include: First United Church of Christ Sunday School, St. John’s Lutheran Church of Prairie du Sac, Sauk Prairie Nursery Center and 4K, Sauk Prairie Earthlings and Prairie Busy Badgers 4-H Clubs, students at Grand Avenue School and Bridges Elementary School, the Sauk Prairie Lions Club and Mission Possible.

We appreciate the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry for distributing wish lists, Prairie Sampler Quilt Club for the beautiful blankets, and the generous support from area businesses: Bank of Prairie du Sac, Tools of Marketing and McFarlanes’ Retail Center.

Margaret McFarlane, Sauk City

