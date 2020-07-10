Volunteers could help schools open -- Sharon Kennelly

As a former teacher, mom and grandmother, I recognize the need for children to attend school. I loved teaching and teachers love their kids, but I am not sure I would be looking forward to teaching in the middle of a pandemic.
There is a lot of pressure to open schools for obvious reasons, the most important of which is the need for our children -- our young heroes -- to learn and be with other students. Because the community feels the need for schools to open, people must consider volunteering to help.
Every teacher should have help in every class with cleaning, masking and helping with social distancing. I cannot even imagine managing a classroom at any level to make it totally safe. Also, the increased demands on other school staff, who do so much for children, must be addressed.
In addition, there must be adult volunteers on buses. Transporting students presents serious problems.
I hope everyone will consider the difficult burden that is placed on our teachers and other school staff and find ways to provide help.
Sharon Kennelly, Madison
