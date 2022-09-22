 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Volunteer to help our local teachers -- Bret Wagner

Now more than ever, teachers need our encouragement and help. So reach out and thank a teacher today. Don’t wait to tell them you trust them, respect them and value their contributions to this community we know and love.

You have options to go further if you are inspired to do so. Volunteer at a teacher appreciation event. Join a parent faculty association and help improve the educational experience of students. Or consider teaching a lesson in an area classroom.

One local nonprofit, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, helps community members volunteer in schools, teaching kids how to make smart choices in personal finance, career readiness and entrepreneurship. Junior Achievement programs are engaging for students, fulfilling for volunteers and most importantly fun for everyone.

For information on how you can volunteer with Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, visit www.wisconsin.ja.org or contact South Central Region Director Jane Nicholson at 608-288-8201 or jnicholson@jawis.org.

Bret Wagner, parent of Madison School District students, volunteer and board member, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin -- South Central Region

