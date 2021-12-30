 Skip to main content

Volunteer spirit brightens season -- Bill Walters
Volunteer spirit brightens season -- Bill Walters

The Dec. 19 letter to the editor "Holiday season is time for reflection" has me reflecting. With short daylight hours, the COVID pandemic, political divisiveness and the violence of our world on my mind, it's been easier to succumb to seasonal affected disorder (SAD).

Like countless others, I have grown weary. Though not in a full-blown existential crisis, the recent letter to the editor nonetheless has me pondering human purpose. What makes one happy? What's fulfilling? It's a central motivating aim in life. 

The recent large group of volunteers to help the Empty Stocking Fund Toy Depot was heartening. These were people with a purpose. Evidently, many people -- including myself -- were excited for the Wisconsin State Journal's call to volunteer.

People mingled, interacting in a relaxed atmosphere. Everyone was in a good mood and happy. Volunteers were of a wide age range, diverse ethnicity and gender. All cooperatively wore masks, setting politics aside. The key here was the common purpose.

Maybe, just maybe, there is hope. Perhaps we all need to look for such volunteer purpose, and not just around the holidays. It might make you happy. People getting this message would make me happy.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg

