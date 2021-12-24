 Skip to main content

Volleyball players good role models -- Laurie Frost
As someone who was a teenager when Title IX was passed, played high school volleyball during that era and has been following the sport at the college level since the mid-1990s, I couldn’t be more thrilled for the Wisconsin Badgers women’s volleyball team.

Congratulations to everyone on winning the program’s first NCAA National Championship. It is so well deserved.

You and your predecessors have always been living proof that one can be an elite athlete while also being a good student and good person. Love of the sport, team camaraderie and aiming high have always been more important than ego and money.

May you all go far. Point, Wisconsin!

Laurie Frost, Madison

