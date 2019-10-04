In response to the controversy surrounding the F-35 fight jets being placed in Madison and endangering all the impoverished residents surrounding the Dane County Regional Airport, I suggest that the aircraft be assigned to Volk Field in Juneau County.
Fewer residents would be offended with the dangerous noise coming from the planes' maneuvers, and the basing will be a boon to the Juneau County area because support personnel would be located there as well as military personnel to carry out this valuable endeavor. The influx of personnel would bring additional revenue to Juneau County. Attendance at nearby schools would increase. Business opportunities would flourish.
And Madison would be spared the cataclysmic danger to residents who chose to live in the area surrounding Truax, which is a World War ll-era airbase. Of course, why draw attention to the danger of hearing loss due to these occasional flights when many of these same residents attend rock concerts and music festivals where they listen to music at far greater decibels of sound for longer periods than a take off and run up that lasts for perhaps less than a minute. Not to mention pep bands playing in gymnasiums during sporting events.
David Beyer, Morrisonville