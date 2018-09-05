The State Journal’s excellent visual journalism complements the paper's strong news and sports reporting and writing.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

In addition to the photography, I especially appreciate Phil Hands’ editorial cartoons and Jason Galloway’s online film room report on key plays from the most recent Badgers football game.

Richard Lovell, Madison

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments