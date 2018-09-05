The State Journal’s excellent visual journalism complements the paper's strong news and sports reporting and writing.
In this week's film room, we also take a look at Jake Ferguson's encouraging debut, Garrett Groshek in pass protection, the importance of Isaiahh Loudermilk's return and much more.
In addition to the photography, I especially appreciate Phil Hands’ editorial cartoons and Jason Galloway’s online film room report on key plays from the most recent Badgers football game.
Richard Lovell, Madison