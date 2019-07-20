I was appalled by President Donald Trump’s outrageous tweets exhorting the new young congresswomen to return to their countries of origin. He is, after all, the chain migration instigator-in-chief, having married several foreign born wives and brought the parents of his latest trophy wife to live here.
This stings particularly because our son, who was born here but now lives in Germany, recently landed in Chicago (with return tickets) for his brother’s wedding with his German wife and their daughters ages 3 and 6. They were grilled for hours late into the night by customs officials asking whether his wife was planning to have her parents come here to live.
Perhaps this was because my daughter-in-law had a current tourist visa, as well as her expired green card from when she had lived here between 2008 and 2010. Or perhaps it was because my granddaughters have dual citizenship?
In any case, this treatment of visitors to our country, especially traveling with small children, is another example of our so-called president’s general bullying and inhumane treatment of foreigners, whether seeking residency or not.
Kay Ziegahn, Richland Center