Visit to Downtown was depressing -- Joe Tripalin

Over the weekend my wife and I went to Downtown Madison for the first time since the pandemic started. What a shock!
We walked around the Capitol Square and all the way down State Street. Building after building had stores that were vacant and listed for lease. Other stores that are still open had graffiti-covered plywood covering their windows. Talk about depressing.
I lived in the Madison area my whole life and have never seen such a sorry sight, even in the 1960s when Madison was rocked by student protests. The statues that were destroyed now have their bases covered with graffiti-covered plywood boxes. If the mayor and the City Council think this is a picture of a vibrant Downtown area, they are delusional.
We saw enough and will not be back Downtown in the future.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland