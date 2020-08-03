You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus would be worse with Walker -- Phil Speth
0 comments

Virus would be worse with Walker -- Phil Speth

  • 0

Wisconsin now has over 900 COVID-19 deaths with no end in sight.

I dread to think how high that number would be if Scott Walker was still in office. With the support of Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the state Supreme Court's conservatives, that number could be double.

Thank you, Gov. Tony Evers, for trying to act responsibly and putting citizens health ahead of personal agendas.

Phil Speth, Oregon

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics