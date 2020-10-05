Virus won't stop our 'stable genius' -- Richard Bosanko

As our president continues to battle the coronavirus, folks need to calm down and relax.
It's important to remember, President Donald Trump knows more than his doctors. He is a self-proclaimed "stable genius" with a "very high IQ." The "Chinese virus" is a hoax, perpetrated by the Democrats. It will go away in April, by Easter, or once it warms up. It is under control. You'll see.
The fake media is doing everything it can to "trump up" the phony numbers just to make President Trump look bad. He claims on Fox News that he and Melania caught the virus from the military or from law enforcement because "they come over to you, and they want to hug you, and they want to kiss you.” So at least we can pinpoint where he got infected. That is a relief.
I have complete confidence that our beloved leader will be able to devise a medical treatment plan that his doctors will be grudgingly forced to accept. If you notice his orange complexion starting to turn a tad chalky white, you'll know he poured too much Clorox in his Kool-Aid.
Richard Bosanko, Bristol
