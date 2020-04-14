Virus ushers in new era of empathy -- Thomas Gibson

A new awareness is spreading throughout the United States: Good people are loving each other again after many years of hatred and divisiveness.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The pandemic is bringing out the very best in people. We are witnessing an outpouring of love. But to many the future appears bleak: Businesses and schools have closed. The Stock Market has been shaky. A strong negative attitude makes many people question what the future will bring them. These negative people need hope.

Humans hope in difficult times, and hope renews. Consequently, the human spirit is indomitable. The history of humanity has always shown resiliency and resourcefulness to disasters, and building up again. The American people have always given to each other. Everyday, ordinary citizens are altruistic by nature. They generously help each other through the difficult times. This new, widespread awareness of love, hope and strength of the human spirit is now becoming apparent in these difficult times.

American society may rise from the ashes of the novel coronavirus like a phoenix from the fire with greater bonds of love, acceptance, empathy and compassion between all peoples.

Thomas Gibson, DeForest