Virus shows need to reform tax code -- Frederick W. Nagle

The federal deficit, already appalling before the COVID-19 epidemic (or BCE), presents both the need and opportunity to revisit our decrepit tax code.

Aside from failure to fund the government, its inequities and complexities make it overdue for reform. Not a penny is collected from illegal and unreported income -- drug dealers pay no tax.

Because the wealthy are clever at creating loopholes for themselves in the tax code, consumption, not reported income, should be the basis of taxation. An individual whose lifestyle creates a heavy carbon footprint should pay more tax than one who lives modestly, even if both have equal income.

Failure to enact fiscal reform means the tax code will be reformed by default, with rampant inflation shrinking the value of the dollar, thus creating a de-facto confiscation tax on personal wealth. If the coronavirus disappears today, we shall still need fiscal reform to deal with climate change, Medicare and Social Security. History is littered with the wreckage of insolvent governments.

We're reminded of the sardonic joke, that the light at the end of the tunnel is the headlight of an oncoming freight train.

Frederick W. Nagle, Madison