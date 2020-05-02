Virus shows need for safety net -- Peter Davis

The ongoing pandemic has predictably had a disproportionate impact on millions of America’s poorest citizens. Our country’s shameful lack of an adequate safety net for the poor has been brutally exposed. Whenever the pandemic lessens, millions more Americans will have joined the existing ranks of the poor.

Some think the impact of the pandemic presents an opportunity for creation of a meaningful safety net for America’s less fortunate citizens.

For that to occur, the big-money donors who control American politics will need to be willing to act contrary to their historically narrow selfish interests. For that to occur, those of us who are fortunate to have housing, food security and access to health care will have to rise up and demand change.

Neither is likely to occur.

Peter Davis, Madison