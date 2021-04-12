Virus restrictions threaten liberty -- Isaiah Carlson

How far can government restrict liberty to stop COVID-19 deaths?
An illustration may clarify this question. The government has a duty to save the lives of crime victims. But how far can the government go to save these lives? Can the government conduct routine searches of everyone’s homes? This would likely save lives and result in the rescue of crime victims, or the seizure of illegal weapons and drugs, or the arrest of violent criminals. But such searches would also shock the senses of every freedom-loving American.
So if government cannot severely restrict liberty to stop crime, why can it do so to prevent a virus? Government has an urgent duty to save lives, yes. But government must do so within the framework of our free society. This includes the freedom to operate businesses, to make health decisions or to worship and assemble.
Freedom is part of what makes life so precious. In the words of Patrick Henry, “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"
Isaiah Carlson, Monroe