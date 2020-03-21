Virus response is heavy handed -- Harold Gollman
The response to COVID-19 is ridiculous. We know that the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk.

Instead of destroying the economy, why not make it easier for those at risk to avoid the virus. Leave the schools open so grandparents are not at risk from taking care of their grandchildren. Let businesses stay open, and issue a virtual or actual ID to those over 65 or 70 years old, or those with compromised immune systems, to get services such as free delivery of groceries or special services for shopping.

Isolate the nursing homes, clinics and hospitals as needed to protect those at risk. Then the economy would thrive and those at risk would be protected. This virus could pass quickly.

Harold Gollman, Madison, registered pharmacist 

