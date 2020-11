Virus makes prison a death sentence -- Laura Canapa

I have been following State Journal reporter Emily Hamer's coverage of COVID-19 surges in Wisconsin prisons.

Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin prison system surpass 7,000 The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Wisconsin prison system surpassed 7,000 Tuesday, another bleak milestone for the state's battle against the pandemic.

As a student nurse at UW-Madison who advocates for all types of patients, I am very disheartened to learn about the inability to control COVID-19 in state prisons. I am here to advocate for our incarcerated community members and prison staff to keep them safe against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a nursing student, we learn about and work with patients of all different backgrounds -- including those who are incarcerated. We learn to look at individuals from an intersectional lens, which means we attend to issues of all forms of oppression. Being incarcerated does not make a person less worthy of being kept safe from the damages of COVID-19.

It is important that prisons are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Being sentenced to prison should not be a sentence to death by COVID-19, which has killed several inmates already.