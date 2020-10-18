 Skip to main content
Virus lockdowns shouldn't continue -- Tim Melin
The great lockdown continues. COVID-19 has upended the lives of so many.

It resulted in many deaths in the earliest outbreaks. But that is no longer the case. What we are seeing now is a fear based on positive tests -- many totally asymptomatic.

You would not say someone has the flu if they were perfectly healthy -- yet somehow had a flu virus in their lungs. We would never test for it anyway. Why do we a call a positive (and potentially inaccurate) COVID-19 test a "case" of COVID-19?

Society needs to wake up and realize that those in power are locking us down until a questionable vaccine is available. Dr. Anthony Fauci and others don't want us to achieve herd immunity. It would prove that a vaccine is not needed.

COVID-19 is real and does unfortunately kill a small percentage of people. But closing our schools and hurting our poor to wait for a unneeded vaccine is just greed-based and cruel.

Tim Melin, Verona

