Virus exposes health care flaws -- Dave and Nancy Topp

Recently, my wife required emergency surgery at St Mary’s. Under the circumstances, we couldn’t have asked for a better outcome or more compassionate care. Special thanks go to all the health care workers who are on the front line in this time of COVID-19. I’m sure there are countless stories of such care at all of Madison’s hospitals.

This pandemic has pointed out many of the weaknesses in our health care system, as well as many that were readily apparent. While I recognize the concept of "Medicare for All" would have many problems to overcome, it is the fairest and cheapest solution long term. I have no doubt it will be years before any such attempt to radically remake our health care system will be attempted. As the saying often attributed to Winston Churchill goes, “The United States can always be counted on to do the right thing, after exhausting all other possibilities.”

Sometime in the future, American businesses will figure out that the current health care system costs too much and hinders their ability to compete in the world economy. We are the richest country in the world that refuses to provide affordable health care to all its citizens. We have a system that is broken in so many ways, with no leadership from the GOP to solve its problems in any constructive manner.

Dave and Nancy Topp, Madison