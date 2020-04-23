Virus can spur healthier living -- Tom Sullivan

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Live a more healthy lifestyle so that when the next virus or bad flu season strikes, your health is not already "compromised." I'm not talking about all the people who have health concerns that cannot be controlled. I'm talking about the millions of us who do not eat right, don't exercise and don't live a healthy lifestyle. We all know who we are.