Virus can spur healthier living -- Tom Sullivan
Virus can spur healthier living -- Tom Sullivan

Maybe as we come through this COVID-19 situation, a lesson can be learned going forward.

Live a more healthy lifestyle so that when the next virus or bad flu season strikes, your health is not already "compromised." I'm not talking about all the people who have health concerns that cannot be controlled. I'm talking about the millions of us who do not eat right, don't exercise and don't live a healthy lifestyle. We all know who we are.

Quit whining about the flu or the next virus. They will come. Control what you can control.

Tom Sullivan, Cottage Grove

