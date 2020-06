In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It is amazing that the rallies for Black Lives Matter are in no danger of transmitting COVID-19, but rallies for President Donald Trump are a danger of transmission of COVID-19.

Does this make sense? No. It is just the double standard and bias that is so prevalent. It is troubling that truth is often replaced with lies.