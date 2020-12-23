Virtual school is best option now -- Michelle Dunphy

We need to focus on investing more in our online learning and daycare support to help the students who are struggling, rather than going back to in-person school. Our COVID-19 case numbers are way too high to be safe and schools will certainly face closures repeatedly.
Let's keep it consistent for both our educators and our students so they aren't in and out of the classroom. Instead let's focus on providing more support for the students and teachers to make this year the best we possibly can.
Our educators cannot possibly provide for both online and in-person learning without a detrimental effect to their mental health. Plus, if little kids went back to school, they would have to wear masks, and be distanced from their friends. How is that good for these kids? Not to mention that many of the kids who are struggling also have families that cannot afford to get COVID-19.
None of this is ideal, but remember, we’re surviving a pandemic. We aren't going to have a "normal" again for awhile. Let's make this new virtual normal the best we can and not play roulette with the lives of our staff and educators, as well as children and their families.
Michelle Dunphy, Madison